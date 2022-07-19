David James Fuller, 66, of Tehachapi, Calif. was rewarded for his dedication to others as he was welcomed home March 22, 2022. He had enjoyed being a resident for nine years, the last two he relished it on a full-time basis. He will be remembered for giving more to others before ever considering giving to himself.
He toiled in a 30-year profession as an attorney at law, ending his legal career as a sole practitioner at the Law Office of David J. Fuller, mentored other attorneys and taught real estate law at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif. He has donated his time and work in the California Army National Guard for over a decade, leaving the Army as a major in the Judge Advocate General’s Corp (JAG).
He is survived by his son, Evan, and his spouse-type gal of nine years, Kathleen Kline, his stepdaughters Kayla Kline-Walton and Elantra (Hayden) Echardt, his father-in-law Dorand Kline as well as a host of friends and associates. He is preceded in death by his parents: James Clayton Fuller and Pasty Hazel Fuller and stepson Ethan Kline-Walton.
David (Dave), born in Arlington, England on our United States Air Force base was brought to the states by his parents when he was about the age of 4. Before attending law school, he attended the University of Southern California and was honored to represent USC and the United States in Hungry against a multitude of Olympic fencing teams.
He always spoke highly about his adventures in hang gliding in Tehachapi, decades before he became a resident, motorcycle riding with his father and a friend in Baja and hiking, taking Kathleen on a night-hiking date 39 years ago, in the early 1980s, in the Angeles National Forest. He has exuded trust and confidence for decades upon decades.
He was well educated in the complexities of wines and made the perfect gourmet level foods that paired well with the wines he loved to share. David not only derived much pleasure from making and overserving gourmet meals for Kathleen and himself, but for the dinner guests he and Kathleen used to host at their Stallion Springs home.
There will be a Celebration of Life for David (Dave) Fuller, hosted at the home he shared with Kathleen on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at noon, at 18260 Bowie St., Tehachapi, Calif. 93561.
