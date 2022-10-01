David Lee Cable, Oct. 25, 1951 – Sept. 29, 2022

David Lee Cable, 70, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022. He was born in Tehachapi, Calif., and spent the majority of his life in Boron, Calif., before returning to Tehachapi to live out his last nine years of life.
He graduated from Boron High School, married his high school sweetheart, and lifelong partner, Joanne Cable. Not only did he spend 45 years working for US Borax, but he also spent his retirement working at Cycle and Go, here in Tehachapi. His hobbies included woodworking, cycling, caring for his koi pond, playing fetch with his dogs, and taking his wife on picnic dates and long drives in their Volkswagen bug. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and a proud papa.
He was a committed community member and a genuine friend to many. He connected with the cycling community in Tehachapi and spent his free time volunteering at Sharing and Caring Thrift Store.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his siblings, Alton, and Karen; his son, Jeremy Cable; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He spent 30 years of his life loving his son, Eric Cable, who passed away in 2007.
He has touched the lives of so many. He is deeply loved and so missed. Anyone who knows him knows there is only one Dave.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
