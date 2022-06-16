David Marion Trunkey, June 21, 1947 – June 12, 2022

David Marion Trunkey passed away after suffering a massive stroke, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, just shy of his 75th birthday. He was at home in the care of his son Jonathan and wife Amy, his son Steven, and David’s wife, Tammi Easterday.
He was born June 21, 1947, in Fort Collins, Colo. He is the third of six children born to Roscoe and Mildred Trunkey. He had four brothers: Allen, Michael, Donald and Leonard; and his favorite and only sister, Rhonda Schneider.
His first wife, Sandy Grantham, blessed him with two sons, Jonathan, and Steven. He had five grandsons and one special great-granddaughter.
David served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. His eldest brother, Allen, was in Vietnam, and brother Michael was stateside. All three boys served in the Army at the same time. He then began his 31-year career as a Kern County firefighter, which he believed was a great honor.
He was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Tehachapi. He enjoyed spending time with several groups of friends. Some of his favorite activities were riding motorcycles, racing R.C. cars, and having breakfast with friends. He enjoyed studying his Bible and Biblical promises and had a deep desire to be in heaven with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Allen.
Internment will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery, with military honors, on June 21, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.