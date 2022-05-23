Dean William Teeter, July 8, 1992 – May 5, 2022

On May 5, 2022, Dean William Teeter was taken too soon from us. He enjoyed music, cars and his family. He is survived by his father, Troy Teeter; mother, Della Teeter, and her partner, Katherine Ingram; brother, Dylan Teeter, and his partner, Danielle Liebel, who gave him his only niece, Saige Quinn Teeter; sister, Tressa Teeter, and her partner, Andrew Fikter; uncle, Robert Ayala; and auntie, Romy Teeter; grandmother, Ella Ayala who he would do anything for, along with many cousins.
Every day, Dean fought hard to put a smile on the face of everyone he loved. He was very close to his brother and sister. He enjoyed NBA games with his brother and long conversations with his sister. And before he passed, he enjoyed playing with his niece Saige; he adored her so much.
Dean was on a mission in life, and though this he struggled every day with anxiety, he tried his best to become more. Right now, while working on himself, he was working at Flying J and he was trying to give a helping hand with one of today’s biggest problems, FIRES. He was supposed to start loading planes and helicopters for the fire department with fire retardant on May 23 during his days off. He did it last fire season and really loved doing it.
We are saddened by this loss, but his memories will shadow all our lives moving forward. We will try our best to fill his shoes and tell stories about him so those left behind do not forget him. For those who would like to celebrate his life with us. Services will be at Woods Family Funeral Services on Saturday, May 28 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. The State of California recommends social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.