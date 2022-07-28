On Tuesday July 12, 2022, Debbie Marie Bell, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 64. Debbie joined her sweet husband, David Michael Bell, shortly after his passing on Dec. 8, 2021.
Debbie was born Jan. 18, 1958 in Lancaster, Calif. to Wayne and Sandra Owen. She was the oldest of five children and developed the gift of being an extraordinary caretaker to everyone around her. Debbie spent the majority of her career caring for students in the Tehachapi Unified School District, as a paraprofessional and Workability coordinator.
Above all else, Debbie cared fiercely for her family and was a loving wife, the ultimate mama-bear, doting grandmother, amazing sister, daughter and aunt.
David was born April 30, 1958 in Palm Springs, Calif., to George and Millie Bell. He obtained his contractor's license as a glazier and worked in the glass industry for many years. Dave poured himself into his many passions over his lifetime: wrestling, bowling, coaching youth baseball and hockey, golfing, boating, Nascar and 4-wheeling in his side-by-side with family and friends. Dave was most passionate about his family and friends and always blessed them with the gift of his love and laughter.
David and Debbie are survived by their two sons, James Bell (Dana Bell) and Michael Bell and their two grandsons, Waylon Bell and Owen Bell. They are also survived by Debbie’s mother Sandra Owen and siblings, Cindy Ziegler (Dave Ziegler), Bob Owen (Tammy Owen), Wayne Owen and Rick Owen, and David’s brother Bob Bell (Diane Bell) and sister Christine McLernon (Myrle McLernon), many nieces and nephews who they loved very much and their life-long friends (who are family) Donny Rogers and Donna Rogers. David and Debbie were preceded in death by their precious son David Michael Bell, and their parents Wayne Owen and George and Millie Bell.
Dave and Debbie are loved deeply and will be missed by all.
A celebration of life for Debbie will be held Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Tehachapi City (Philip Marx Central) Park. In the spirit of Debbie's love to gather with friends and family, please bring a side dish to share at the BBQ.
