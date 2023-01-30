Delores Ann Thatcher, 1946-2023

Delores Ann Thatcher, 76, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2023 in Ridgecrest, Calif., with her family by her side. Delores was born in Monessen, Penn., to Michael and Lucille Glotz on March 6, 1946.
She grew up playing the organ and participating in Rainbow Girls. When she was a senior, her family moved to El Segundo, Calif. She graduated from El Segundo High School, class of 1964. After high school, she enrolled in nursing school and worked in the medical field. She soon married the love of her life, Clifford, in 1965.
After the birth of their daughters, Kimberly and Tracey, she pursued her dream career as a cake decorator. She spent many years participating in cake decorating competitions, where she won many awards and she started a private cake business. In the early '70s, she got a job a Becker’s Bakery in Manhattan Beach. In 1979, the family moved to Tehachapi, Calif., where she worked at the Mountain Inn and Nunes. She started working at Vons and later, Albertsons. In 1996, she opened her own bakery, The Gingerbread Boy, in Pine Mountain, Calif. She brought joy to many people with her cakes and baking. She also enjoyed sewing, painting and whale watching.
Delores is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clifford Thatcher; daughter Kimberly Lock and son-in-law, Kerry; daughter, Tracey Collins; grandchildren, Elliott Collins (Bryanna) and Jordyn Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Raef and Normandy Collins and Maevyn Hisey, all from Ridgecrest, Calif.; brother, Ed Glotz of El Segundo, Calif.; as well as, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Delores is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Collins; son-in-law, Stanley Collins; and parents, Michael and Lucille Glotz.
