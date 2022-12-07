Dennis Lee Kelly, of Tehachapi, Calif., was born May 27, 1943 and died Nov. 27, 2022. Burial service and interment with honors at 2 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin. Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care.
