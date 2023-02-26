Dennis Regis Bayne, 84, on Feb. 7, 2023, went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior.
The son and third child of Paul Robert Bayne and Lillian Mercedes Bayne, he was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Dec. 10, 1938.
Dennis graduated from Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield, Calif., in 1956, and then served our country as a radarman with the United States Coast Guard from 1958 to 1962.
After earning a bachelor of science in engineering from San Diego State College, he went on to earn a master of science in electrical engineering from California State University, Fullerton.
Dennis was employed for nearly 30 years as an engineer and manager at Northrop Corp., and he retired from Northrop Grumman in 1995.
He was a lifelong and faithful Catholic, and served as a member of the Knights of Columbus for 27 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia; sons, Christopher and Vincent; brothers, Thomas and Michael; grandchildren, Derek, Aaron and Rebekah; great-grandchildren, Ian, Szandor, Mia, Tatum and Nero; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Dennis was held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, in Kilmarnock, Va., on Feb. 17, 2023, and he will be interred with military honors at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif. on March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m.
