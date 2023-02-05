Derek Bryan Thompson, Sept. 9, 1957 - Jan. 27, 2023

Derek Bryan Thompson, 65, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Derek was born Sept. 9, 1957, in Guymon, Okla., to J.B. and Betty Thompson. Their family moved frequently due to his father’s military service and settled in California. Derek attended Arvin High School, where he excelled in athletics and graduated in 1976. He then pursued a higher education, attended several colleges, and graduated with a degree in physical therapy from Fresno State University.
After graduating, Derek and his ex-wife (Kay Grider-Thompson-Travis) settled in Bakersfield, Calif., and started their family. Together, they had three daughters: Whitney, Karlie and Lindsey.
Derek and Kay moved to Tehachapi in the late '80s where Derek opened Sequioa Physical Therapy and Fitness. It is there, Derek worked relentlessly and dedicated himself to helping his patients until his untimely passing.
Derek was a proponent of education and athletics as he donated his physical therapy expertise to Bakersfield College, Arvin High School, and Tehachapi High School football programs for nearly 30 years. He frequently opened his physical therapy office in Tehachapi (Sequioa Physical Therapy) for athletes and community members alike to rehab and train their bodies at no charge to their families.
Through his generosity and selflessness, Derek became an integral part of the Tehachapi community and was known for his witty, dry sense of humor, and tough guy mentality. His tough love has trickled throughout his community and to his children and grandchildren. Derek was the epitome of a great dad and would do anything for his girls. His children and grandchildren were his world and he cherished being a DAD and G-PA.
Derek is preceded in death by his parents J.B. and Betty Thompson. He is survived by his three daughters and spouses Whitney and Bobby Brewer, daughters Austyn, Jennings, and Blake Brewer of Utah; Karlie and Josue Hernandez, son Xavier Hernandez of Utah, and Lindsey Thompson and daughter Georgia Steward of Oklahoma. Derek is also survived by his two sisters and brother-in-law, Judith Thompson and Aleta and Dan Kerker of Redlands, Calif., as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Derek was a God-fearing, gun-loving sportsman whose enthusiastic sense of humor, wittiness, caring heart and tough love will be remembered by all who knew him. He will be remembered as Dr. Death, the best dad, baby brother, and the best G-PA.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, as a celebration of life will be held in his honor sometime this spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, The Veteran’s Association, The Bakersfield Police Olympics, or to your local law enforcement offices.
