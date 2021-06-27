Dolores Abbott, 1942-2021

Our dear sweet Dolores entered Heaven on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Her kind heart and gentle, loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil Abbott. She is survived by her son, Aaron Abbott; her sister, Jeannette Spencer; and her sister, Muriel Peebles.
Services will be held at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside, 820 Burnett Road, on July 2, 2021, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Alzheimer’s Association or Kern County Animal Services, Bakersfield, California.
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
