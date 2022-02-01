Don Donelson, 1967–2022

Don Donelson, 54, and beloved member of the Tehachapi community, passed away Monday, Jan. 24 in his home.
Don, a graduate of L.A Trade Tech., became a successful plumber and, in 2010, added the propane industry to his career. During his career, Don cemented himself as a man of passion, enthusiasm and a commitment to treat people with ultimate care. As an extremely thorough man, Don would never be satisfied with himself until he knew he did the right thing.
His passion was not limited to his career. Don was an extremely loving and dedicated family man and all-around protector who would carry his characteristically cheerful spirit and demeanor through thick and thin. Don had a love for life and nature and was always ready to try new things. He enjoyed BMX biking and snowboarding.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Heidi, and son, Daniel Donelson, who will never forget his loving and cheerful energy and will do their best to live on in his memory every day.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.