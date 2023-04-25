Donald (Don) Ray Myers, 1944-2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023, Donald (Don) Ray Myers, age 78, passed away peacefully with daughters by his side. Don was born May 9, 1944, to Junior and Pauline (McDade) Myers. He lived in Tehachapi, Calif. and Phoenix, Ariz. for most of his childhood and attended Tehachapi and Paradise Valley high schools.
Don worked many jobs throughout his life, but his favorite was with U.S. Borax, where he worked for 15 years. He enjoyed the camaraderie and joking around with his co-workers. He loved to make people laugh and had a nickname for everyone, from his kids and grandkids to his caregivers and hospice team. He loved the Lord and gave generously to those in need.
Don was married to Ann (Baxter) Cowsert from 1963-1984 and they raised three daughters — Peggy Franca of Phoenix, Ariz.; Leah Covey (Craig) of Costa Mesa, Calif.; and Tina Shuquem of Phoenix Ariz. He is survived by his daughters, five grandchildren — Saige Shuquem, McKenna Covey, Zack Shuquem, Jake Covey and Christian Franca; sister Patricia Ford (Patrick) of Dewey-Humboldt, Ariz.; and nieces Rebecca Martinez (Jason), Chrissy Herndon and their children and grandchildren.
In addition to his immediate family, Don had numerous treasured aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in California and Arizona.
His daughters would like to thank the many loyal friends and caregivers who cared so wonderfully for him over the years and in his last days. Despite challenges throughout his life, he met Jesus, his Lord and Savior, early on and never stopped loving the Lord through his struggles.
An informal gathering with family and friends will be held at The Village Grille in Tehachapi, Calif., on Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.
