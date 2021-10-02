Celebration of life
In loving memory of Donald (Donnie) Carroll, Jan. 21, 1949 - Aug. 4, 2021
We will be gathering at the VFW Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. to share our favorite stories and memories.
To laugh and cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.