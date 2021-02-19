Donald Glynn, June 18, 1935 - Jan. 23, 2021

Donald Glynn was born June 18, 1935, in New York to Thomas and Winifred Glynn, but grew up primarily in Franklin, N.J. He attended Franklin High School, and soon after his 19th birthday, he joined the Marine Corps in July of 1954. Don proudly served the Marine Corps, spending 18 months in the Far East.
In 1961, he met his future wife, Judy, while she was on vacation in his home town in New Jersey. Don drove 3,000 miles on Christmas Day in 1961 to become engaged on New Year's Eve. Don and Judy were married 57 years and had two children, Colleen and Kevin, and three lovely granddaughters, Shea, Miranda and Lauren.
He was also a reserve sergeant for the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department for 11 years while still running his business as a property insurance adjuster for 30 years.
Don had a contagious personality and loved to laugh with family and friends. We will miss him dearly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.