Donald Peter Brock, 1928-2023

Donald Peter Brock of Tehachapi passed away at the age of 94 on July 1, 2023. The Brocks raised their children, and were active participants in their community of Agua Dulce for 31 years and were awarded Agua Dulce Pioneer Family of the year in 1996. In 1998 they became longtime residents of Tehachapi, buying 26 acres in Bear Valley. They built their home from the ground up and planted hundreds of Sequoia trees and flowers at “Brock Sequoia” on Cumberland Road, just east of Cub Lake. In 2013, the Brocks moved to Mountain Meadows.
Donald was born in Northfield, MN on Sept. 13, 1928. He moved to California and married the love of his life, Florence E. Dusseau, on Nov. 12, 1949 in Santa Monica, Calif. Donald was a proud American veteran who served in the First Armored Amphibian Battalion as a sergeant in the Marines during the Korean War. After coming home from the war, he with his wife Florence created and managed their construction business, the Brock and Brock Company, for 40 years.
Throughout his life he enjoyed raising his four beautiful children. His outdoor activities included racing his horse Pico, caring for his farm and numerous hours were spent on his orange Kubota and green John Deer mower. Each property Donald and Florence owned was tended to by their hearts and hands to make their own paradise, which included numerous gardens and Sequoia trees. He loved nothing more than sitting on his back patio listening to old Western songs and watching his family play and laugh while drinking an ice cold Pepsi or a hot cup of mocha.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Florence E. Brock, his beloved son Dean Allen Brock, parents and two siblings, Mary and Robert. Survived by his three daughters Donna Harris, Deborah Thatcher and Denise Van Noy, 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest at the Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 North Sierra Highway, Newhall, Calif., 91321.
A viewing will be held July 31, 2023 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 12 p.m. and a committal service at 1 p.m.
