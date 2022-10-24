Donald Ray Hughes, Aug. 6, 1937 – Oct. 15, 2022

Donald Ray Hughes was born on Aug. 6, 1937, in Dehue, W.Va., and passed away on Oct. 15, 2022, in Bakersfield, Calif.
Don enlisted in the Air Force just out of high school and served four years, followed by two years in the Reserves and then in the California National Guard for 20 years, from which he retired. Don also worked for the city of Pomona, and the state of California.
Don loved to travel, driving with his family across the country to West Virginia, several times. He also took his kids and grandkids to Lake Havasu, desert camping with the dune buggy, as well as mountain and ocean weekend camping trips.
He is preceded in death by his parents, father, George Henry Hughes, and mother, Lema Lackey Hughes; his son, Ronald Brett Hughes; and his sister, Mary Delois (Hughes, Brown) Dye.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jessie Ruth (England) Hughes; son, John Hughes of Tehachapi, Calif.; daughters, Jeanne Byron of Arvin, Calif., and Robbie L. Jones of Tehachapi, Calif.; son, William (Bill) R. Hughes of Prescott, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kendrick Byron, Shawn Byron, Jennifer Hughes, Joshua Hughes, Charlene Byron, Shannon Jones, Stacie Wood, Anne Hughes, Samantha Hughes, Donna Hughes, and six great-grandchildren.
A Chapel service will be held at Wood Family Funeral Home on Oct. 26, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the Burial at Bakersfield National Cemetery, at 10:45 a.m.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.