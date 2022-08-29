Donna Mae Ricker (Marzolf), 85, born May 31, 1937, in South Gate, Calif., passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on the evening of Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at her home in Tehachapi, Calif. Donna was a longtime resident of Tehachapi since 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zedo and Elwood Marzolf, and her daughter-in-law, Diana Ricker.
Donna is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Mike Ricker, her three sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Bonnie) Ricker, Rick (Judie) Ricker and Mark Ricker. Her sisters, Pat (Dave) Griffen and Bonnie (Richard) Morris, her brother Steve (Kathy) Marzolf, her 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
Donna leaves behind the strong roots of the family she and Mike built together. Her strength and positivity are unmatched and she will live on through the memories of all who had the honor of knowing and loving her.
Services for Donna will be held Sept. 7, 2022 at Tehachapi Church of Christ, 401 S. Mill St. Tehachapi, Calif., at 11 a.m. Following the memorial service there will be a graveside service and a reception back at the Church of Christ.
