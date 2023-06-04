Doreen Marilyn Ingram, May 10, 1940 – May 3, 2023

Doreen passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family — husband Don, and daughters Karen and Kathy. She was 82 years old.
Doreen was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., in 1940, then spent most of her adult life in Southern California. Her ancestors were from Scotland, making her a first-generation American, so she was rightly proud of her Scottish heritage and loved the bagpipes. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton; loved red roses; her favorite color was blue; and she traveled extensively during her very full and rewarding life.
Almost 18 years ago, Doreen moved to Bear Valley Springs with her husband, Don Ingram. Doreen was the driving force behind her husband’s business, Ingram Electric of California, for 35 years. She was very involved with several BVS clubs, attended Bible study, played Bunco, and enjoyed her many friends and neighbors in the Bear Valley community.
Doreen was a fierce defender of friends and family and is survived by her husband of 37 years, Donald Ingram; daughters, Karen Lewis, and Kathleen Oddo; son-in-law, Dennis Oddo; grandchildren, Krista, Ryan and Connor. She loved her family very much!
Doreen will be remembered for her love of life, laughter, and as a vibrant fun person. She was laid to rest next to her mother on the 16th of May with the bagpiper playing her favorite tunes.
Never Forgotten – Always in our Hearts!
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
