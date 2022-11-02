Dorine Jacobs, 1933-2022

We are saddened to announce that our Aunt Dorine passed away from lung cancer on Oct. 16, 2022 surrounded by loved ones and her beloved dog, Heidi, in her home in Tehachapi, Calif. Dorine was the youngest of five children born in Bakkum, The Netherlands 89 years ago and is survived by two older sisters, one still living in Holland and the other in Southern California. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, most of whom live in Holland, and one nephew and his wife who reside in Lake Forest, Calif. She has left a special place in our hearts and will be dearly missed.
Dorine’s childhood found her family impacted by World War II where the German troops invaded her village and forced her family of seven to relocate to another home in a nearby city. She witnessed the Nazis coming into their home to take her father away at gunpoint not knowing if he would return. He was helping the Allies by sending messages on homing pigeons to Great Britain about the ongoing war activities. Somehow the Nazis let him go and were never able to confirm that he was working with the Allies. She remembered being frightened by his absence and was so grateful upon his return. Living five years under the occupation of the German soldiers during her impressionable years made her strong at a young age!
Dorine immigrated to America in 1961 and made her first home in Pasadena, Calif., where she started working in the savings and loan industry. She then worked as a loan officer and a paralegal in the commercial real estate industry in Beverly Hills, Marina del Rey and Century City where she flourished and ended her career as vice president responsible for closing all loans and loan services for an LA-based investment house. She moved to Tehachapi upon her retirement 19 years ago and loved living on the hill overlooking the quiet community.
Her Tehachapi home was a haven with beautiful flowers inside and out, and many Dutch keepsakes to remind her of her native land. Dorine always made friends in her community and in her church. Many of the dear friends were faithful and helpful right up to the end of her life. Dorine was a devout Christian and whenever she would end a call or say goodbye to someone in person, she would close with “God Bless You & Angels Around You!” Now we said the same to her at a Celebration of Life Service that was held on Nov. 1 in her Tehachapi community clubhouse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.