On April 1, 2023, Doris (Dee) Bennett, beloved daughter, mother and one of four sisters, passed away at the age of 82. Doris was born in North Carolina and raised by her parents Joseph and Evelyn Warren in Knoxville, Tenn., and earned a bachelor’s degree at Keuka College in upstate New York. After moving to Southern California, she met her future husband, John Bennett, and had one son, John Stanley Bennett V.
After earning her degree in journalism, she was an editor for Price, Stern and Sloan publishing. Eventually she became a small business owner working with cities across California.
Doris raised John as single mom and was an avid supporter at all of his sporting events as well as being team mom for many of his teams.
Doris was widely known for her love of and compassion for dogs. She rescued many and worked with local groups to ensure the safety and well-being of many dogs.
Doris is survived by one sister, Dorothy (Dotty), son John Bennett, and three grandchildren.
