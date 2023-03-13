Doris Laverne Thompson Woolf-Hibbs went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2023. Doris was born in Inola, Okla., on Dec. 26, 1940, by parents RB and Jewell Thompson. They moved the family to Tehachapi when Doris was just 6 years old. This is where she developed some life-long friendships.
Doris met Luther aka Luke Woolf when she was in high school, and they quickly fell in love and married in 1958. It was not long before they had their first child, David, two years later along came Steve, and only 18 months later Sheila was born. The family of five was now complete.
Doris stayed home with the kids for several years and later held many jobs in the retail business including manager of a clothing store, grocery store, and butcher. She loved working with the public as she never knew a stranger. One of her biggest joys was playing games and watching game shows. Anything involving games made her happy and everyone knew how competitive she was. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed putting together puzzles.
Doris is survived by her son, David Woolf, and wife Misty; son, Steven Woolf, and wife, Toni; and daughter, Sheila Fryer, and husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Dave, Tawny (Ben), and Summer (Jeff) Wyatt, Garrett, and Jacob. She had many great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind her dear sister, Fern; and brothers, Norman, and Randy; as well as many family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Luke Woolf, and later Luther Hibbs; granddaughter, Sunshine Fryer; parents, RB, and Jewell Thompson; and brothers, Carl, and Fred Thompson.
Doris will be missed greatly by all who knew her as she was a very loving, caring and giving person who saw the good in everybody. We have the promise that we will see her again because she had faith in our Lord and Savior.
Services will be held March 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Wood Family Funeral Home in Tehachapi, with Don Cleveland officiating.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
