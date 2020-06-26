A memorial Mass will be held at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Tehachapi, Calif., on July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. for former Tehachapi resident Doris M. Buckner. At the age of 97, Doris entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2020, in Reno, Nev. Doris was born to parents Harry E. and Susan C. Schweller Wrigley on Oct. 22, 1922 in Templeton, Iowa.
Doris was a retired grocery clerk from Vallejo and Napa, Calif., and a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union 373. She attended St. Malachy’s Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court. She loved working crossword puzzles.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Claude Buckner; sons, Michael and Thomas Buckner; sister, Elaine (Lennie) Harris; and brother, Merle Wrigley. Doris is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kellogg of Tehachapi; son, Joseph R. Buckner of Reno; daughter-in-law, Virginia Buckner of Sacramento, California; three sisters, two brothers, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in Reno, Nev. Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi is helping with her arrangements. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.