Dr. Dean Alan Brunner, July 29, 1948-Aug. 6, 2020

Dr. Dean Alan Brunner, 72, died on Aug. 6, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. He was born July 29, 1948, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Eber C. and Martha Jean (Snyder) Brunner.
Dr. Brunner graduated in 1968 from Roosevelt High School in Kent, Ohio. Following graduation, he served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California South Mission from 1968 to 1969. Upon completing his mission, he attended Rick's College (now Brigham Young University Idaho) and then went on to National College Chiropractic School in 1975 and served as a chiropractor in Ravenna, Ohio, for over 35 years.
Dean was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in positions such as Bishop, Stake Clerk, Executive Secretary, Ward Clerk, Young Men’s President, Ward Mission Leader, and Elder’s Quorum President among others. He was also an Ordinance Worker for the Church and served with his wife Linda (Young) Brunner in the Louisville, Ky., and Los Angeles, California Temples. He also served on the local school board, served as the physician for the athletic department for several schools in the Portage County area and played an intricate part of the Rootstown Sports Boosters concession stand rebuild. Dean was the caretaker/director for the Pioneer Trail Camp in Hiram, Ohio, in which the young women of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended. Dean was always willing to serve in the surrounding community and help those in need.
In addition to his parents, Dean was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Brunner. Surviving are two brothers, Christopher and Gary Brunner, and sister Debra Brunner, in addition to his eternal help meet, Linda (Young) Brunner, are his children/step children, to include Heiko and Melissa (Brunner) Uhink; Erin Brunner and Craig Wise; Heidi Brunner; Heather (Brunner) and Nicholas Leach; Jared Brunner and Mark Atkinson; Kati Brunner; Jordan Brunner, Mariah (Brunner) and Craig Fox; Nathan and Kayla (Ware) Brunner; Chad and Anastasia (Underwood) Taylor; Christian Underwood; and Matt and Gabrielle (Underwood) Firestone. There are also many grandchildren, Tyler, Madelyn, Mason, Josie, Noah, Nathan, Leo, Lucas, Liam, Trevin, Brooklyn, Jenna and Temperance.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Hillside Cemetery in Randolph, Ohio. Those who wish to remember Dean in a special way may make donations to the Kidney Foundation or to the American Heart Association. Condolences and memories may be shared at wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
