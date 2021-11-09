Dr. Samuel Paul Conklin, 1937 - 2021

Dr. Sam Conklin, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family and friends in his home in Tehachapi, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Dr. Conklin was born in 1937 (the second youngest of 12 children) and spent his early years in rural New York and Pennsylvania. He graduated from Hahnemann Medical School in 1967 and moved to California where he served the Tehachapi community for more than 40 years as a local physician. His truck was a common sight parked in the end zone of the Tehachapi High School football games, where he volunteered for many years as the team doctor.
In addition to his long-serving practice in Tehachapi, Dr. Conklin worked and volunteered his time as a medical doctor overseas in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Honduras, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. In his later years, Dr. Conklin served on the Board of Directors for the Tehachapi Healthcare District and led the construction of the new hospital. In 2011, Dr. Conklin and his wife, Betsy, were honored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce as Citizens of the Year.
Dr. Conklin is survived by his wife, Betsy; his children and their spouses, Gary and Sonja Conklin, Brian and Dawn Conklin, and Christy and Brent Boyd; eight grandchildren, (Brooke, JT and Andrew Boyd, Kyle, Kaylee, Elysse, Kevin and Ryan Conklin).
A memorial service will be held at the Country Oaks Baptist Church in Tehachapi at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. All are invited.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
