Dustin Lee Easttom, May 19, 1982 - Feb. 16, 2022

Dustin Easttom lived a life full of love, compassion and authenticity.
He had many friends, loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Dustin had a playful mischievousness, a wild spirit, and a caring heart. A gentile soul, strong and fragile at the same time. Beautify balanced in his handsome essence.
Dustin was an athlete in his own right. An exceptional swimmer and a vigorous runner. A competitive soccer player who always exhibited sportsmanship. He was a hard worker, virtuous and trustworthy.
Dustin loved his family and always kept a tight relationship with his grandparents, cousins, mother and sisters. He had a strong bond with his father and brother. One that could never be broken.
Dustin loved animals; he would often feed strays or even open his home to them. He would spend his last few dollars to make sure his cats had food, while his own belly was empty. He was selfless, caring and sincere. He loved plants, and nature. Camping and fishing.
Dustin was intelligent, humble and light-hearted. He never cared about riches or status. He appreciated the simple things in life, like a worn in pair of converse sneakers. He lived life to the fullest, with his witty charisma, and vibrant personality. He was a magnate that people were drawn to.
He lived for music and a great song. He enjoyed laughing, singing and dancing the night away. He had the biggest heart, and loved unconditionally. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, and all those who were honored enough to love him.
Dustin, we know you are traveling the world, watching over us, singing loud. As the French term goes, “JOIE de VIVRE,” meaning “Celebration of Life.” We will celebrate, love and enjoy life to the fullest in your name. Those we love never truly leave us.
“CELEBRATION OF LIFE/JOIE DE VIVRE”
Will be held at: Kelsey’s Diner, March 26, 2 to 6 p.m.
