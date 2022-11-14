Edgar Burton Mann Jr. (Eddie), 1929-2022

Edgar Burton Mann Jr. (Eddie), 92, passed away on Oct. 12, 2022 at his home in Tehachapi, Calif. Eddie was born in Yuma, Ariz. on Dec. 1, 1929 to his beloved parents, Edgar and Glendene Mann. He graduated Watsonville High School in 1947 and married his wife, Doris, shortly after on Oct. 22, 1949 and stayed by her side through 73 years of marriage.
In addition to being a loving husband and father, Eddie was a driver and sales distribution manager for Langendorf as well as well as a volunteer captain for Freedom Fire Department for 40 years. Eddie and his wife Doris were dedicated members of several service clubs: Lions Club, Exchange Club and Kiwanis.
He was a local celebrity for his bartending skills, and especially loved to make his famous “Mann Made Margaritas.” He enjoyed 30-plus years of calling Bingo and was a favorite of all the regulars. He had a love for flying he got from his father, acquired his pilot’s license at the early age of 16 and flew his own Cessna 182 for all of his adult life, regularly taking his family on flying adventures. Eddie also had a love for travel and visited many countries around the world including several European countries, Mexico, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Bahamas, Canada and most states throughout the United States.
Eddie is survived by his wife Doris; his four children, Sandra, Terri, Darla and Scott; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Eddie was a selfless, caring and giving person who loved to help anyone in need. He left a profound impression on those lucky enough to have known him. Those who call him husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather have been more fortunate than they could ever express to have this amazing man throughout their lives.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Willow Springs Estates Clubhouse, 14556 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Tehachapi, CA 93561.
