Edris Rubeeda Reed, 1940-2020

Edris Rubeeda Reed, 80, died Dec. 2, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Edris was born to Alwin G. and Levitha Wren Gollihar on May 2, 1940 in Madera, Calif. She was the second of seven children. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Reed, on July 20, 1958. She was a housewife while raising her children. She later worked at Tehachapi Valley Hospital for a few years as an office assistant and then at the State of California Corrections for 13 years until retiring in 2005.
Edris met the love of her life, Ronald Reed, at the age of 15 in Twin Oaks, Calif., at a dance. They instantly fell for each other and were engaged to be married before he joined the United States Army. While he was serving, they wrote many love letters to each other, almost daily.
She attended Country Oaks Baptist Church and loved volunteering in the church office, Sunday school and women’s ministries. She was also a volunteer for the Tehachapi Police Department after her retirement. She put in many hours in both places. She had a great love for people and a huge passion for life and her savior, Jesus Christ.
Surviving Edris are her daughter, Darla (Paul) Rea, and sons, Dale and Tilden Reed; Brother, Alwin Gollihar Jr. and sisters Lois (Brian) Lampshire, Betsy (Ronald) Dye, Jean Fields. Grandsons: Jason, Nathan and Douglas Rea, Granddaughters: Bonnie Vaughan, Tiffany Cordier, Taylor Grantham and Katelyn Reed. She also had 10 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Reed, parents Alwin G. & Levitha Gollihar and brothers, Houston and Kenneth Wayne Gollihar.
In lieu of flowers or attendance, please consider a donation in Edris’ name to Heritage Oak School at 20915 Schout Road, Tehachapi, CA, 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. Condolences may be made by visiting woodmortuary.net.
