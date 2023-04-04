Ella Dell Ayala, Dec. 26, 1936 - March 21, 2023

Our dearest Ella Dell Ayala has left us all here with an aching heart. Let us all try to find comfort in knowing that she lives on through her daughter and best friend, Della, and her son Robert.
She is finally reunited with her son Johnny. She is survived by her baby sister Hazel, brother Raymond, 11 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids.
We will all proudly keep her legacy going. It's beyond difficult to find the words remotely worthy enough for our beautiful angel. To our matriarch we would have been completely lost without you. There couldn’t have been anyone else crazy enough to be able to lead this crazy family.
You truly were a woman unlike no other, with a smile that could brighten up anyone's day, a mouth that could put anyone in check, and a temper to back it up. To those of us who were lucky enough to be loved by you know just how contagious, pure, unconditional and unwavering it was. You were never perfect, but your love was. We are all beyond blessed to be able to walk around with your love embedded into our hearts for the rest of our days. It's hard to remember all the wonderful moments spent with you in all our grief but we will forever follow your lead and always remain strong. You've done your job so perfectly we can all take it from here.
Rest easy now and enjoy eternity with Dean and Johnny. We will all be together again but until then just know you left us with everything we needed and more. We will all miss you. We all love you with all our hearts.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.