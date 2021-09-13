Ella Rosalie (Unger) Cloud, Oct. 8-1921 - Aug. 5, 2021

Ella Rosalie (Unger) Cloud peacefully passed on Aug. 5 at 1:10 a.m. at her home in Sebastopol. She was 99 years old, just two months shy of her 100th birthday.
Rosalie was born in Salida, Colo., on Oct. 8, 1921, the eldest of three daughters of Clayton and Ralph Unger. In 1935 her family moved to Santa Monica, where she and her sister, Paula, joined some of the young people working on strength-building and acrobatics off the boardwalk near the pier. As she was petite, flexible and strong she became a regular on weekends at Muscle Beach, joining in performances for the ever-growing crowds that came to watch.
After graduation from Samohi (Santa Monica High School) in 1939, Rosalie attended Santa Barbara State College. In 1944 she was in the last graduating class prior to the school joining the UC system. Following graduation, she entered an innovative physical therapy program at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles under the direction of Sister Kenny. Rosalie was a licensed and practicing physical therapist for close to 50 years, practicing at both St. John’s and Santa Monica Hospitals and later in a private practice in Tehachapi.
Rosalie had four children in her first marriage: Melanie, Janice, Rick and Ralph. In 1962 married the love of her life, Allen Cloud, who also had a son, Bill, from a previous marriage. They lived in Santa Monica together, having another child together, Angela. Rosalie, Allen and Angela moved to Tehachapi in 1973 and enjoyed many years involved in the community. In 2016, after Allen’s passing, she moved to Sebastopol to live with Angela and her family and where she was loved and cared for until the end.
Rosalie was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She belonged to the Order of Eastern Star in both Tehachapi Star Chapter #188 and Gold Ridge Star Chapter #161 and was a founding member of the Tehachapi Hospital Guild. Always with a joke up her sleeve and a hop in her step, she was playful, spirited, and entertaining right up to the end.
Rosalie is preceded by her parents, sisters Marion Unger (1934) and Paula Boelsems (2017), husband Allen (2016), son Richard Cloud (2009), and grandson Seth Cloud (1998). She is survived by her children, Melanie (Richard) Gustafson, Janice (George) Clough, Ralph (Darlene) Cloud, Bill Cloud, Angela (Chris Kritzer) Cloud, and daughter-in-law, Donna Cramer and nephew, Randy (KC) Boelsems. She is survived by her grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff Blix) Miller, Stephen Gustafson, Scott Clough, Jeff (Stephanie) Clough, Deja (Matt) Donde, Grace Casteel, Ruby Casteel, Tim Cloud, and John Cloud. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Scott Garrett Miller, Katie Blix, Noah Clough, Gabriel Clough, Liam Donde, Rhiannon Donde, and Seamus Donde.
She will be greatly missed by all who crossed her path.
Family and friends will honor her at a memorial and 100th Birthday Celebration in Sebastopol on Oct. 8.
Family assisted by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary - Sebastopol.
