Ellen Louise Wiggins, March 3, 1950 - Sept. 7, 2021

It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of our family matriarch. Ellen was born in Tehachapi, Calif., March 3, 1950, and passed away in Tehachapi, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Larry; and two children, Rebecca (Sean) and Larry Jon Jr. (Mary). Ellen also leaves behind grandchildren, Julia (Jeremy), Taylor (Ronnie), Maryellen, Teri (Caleb), Larry III, Erin (Zach), Talon, Hannah, and Jon, as well as many great-grandchildren.
Ellen was a mother to many and a friend to all. She will be missed more than there are words in this world. Rest easy our love, we’ve got it from here.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
