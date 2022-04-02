Ellijah James Welton, born Nov. 26, 1988, in Fullerton, Calif., passed away March 26, 2022. His family will remember his tenderness and his never-ending will to make you smile and laugh. He was kind, loyal and strong. When you needed someone most, Eli was there to protect you and made you feel safe. You loved him so much for it. He will be greatly missed by all who were graced by his presence. May he rest forever in peace.
He joins the many who went before him including his beloved father, Bradley Welton and grandparents, Ken, and Ethel Davis. Ellijah is survived by his mother, Debra Welton; siblings, Zachary, Jasmine, Ginger, Juliet and Josiah; and the numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
“Truly, for those with faithful hearts and eyes to see, the Lord’s tender mercies are manifest amidst life’s challenges.” Quote by Gerrit W. Gong.
For the date and time of services at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, and for condolences, please visit Woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
