Elsie Guerra, 1926-2020

Elsie Guerra was born April 28, 1926, in Tehachapi, California, to Manuela and Miguel Guerra. She passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, in Cohutta, Ga., in the presence of family. She is predeceased by all of her siblings: sisters Ruth Lomas, Irma Yates, Rosie Guerra and Annie Guerra and brothers Lee Guerra and Sam Guerra. She is survived by nieces and nephews Lucille Granillo (Ed), Raymond Lomas Jr., Alan Guerra (Kathy) as well as many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved and constant companion, her African Grey parrot, Andy.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Tehachapi, where she strengthened her faith and formed many friendships. She recently became a member of Cohutta Baptist Church and always looked forward to the Wednesday senior luncheons. She greatly enjoyed her time at the Tehachapi Senior Center, where she took spin classes and spent time with special friends Betty and Mary.
Elsie was a successful woman entrepreneur. She was one of the first female barbers in the state of California. She founded several barber shops over the years starting in Burbank, where she cut the hair of many celebrities. She "retired" to Tehachapi but quickly found herself cutting hair and starting a new shop.
When she finally did retire at age 85, she continued to enjoy her many hobbies: crocheting, pottery making, making porcelain dolls and playing her harmonica to her many fans.
She enjoyed life to the fullest, and remained vibrant to the end, having just celebrated her 94th birthday. She wanted to, and will, be remembered as a good, honest and God loving person.
Many thanks to her caregivers, especially Nikki and Sylvia from Hospice of Chattanooga. Her final resting place will be at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif., next to her sister Irma. A memorial service will be held at a future date. We will miss her dearly. We love you Aunt Elsie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.