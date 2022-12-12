Elva Williams, of Tehachapi, Calif., was born July 31, 1935 and died Nov 17, 2022. A Chapel Service will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 15, 2022, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 600 Anita Drive, Tehachapi. Graveside, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Businesses 2 Follow
Most Popular
Articles
- CDCR will close two more prisons and shut down parts of six others
- Kirk Eugene Foster, Feb. 26, 1955 – Nov. 28, 2022
- Dennis Lee Kelly
- Man killed in Nov. 23 crash on Highline Road identified
- Scrivner elected to college district board, leaving City Council
- State considering creating new Tehachapi elk hunting zone
- ‘After School Satan Club’ stirs controversy in local Facebook groups
- Mountain Brewing Company equipment arrives for installation
- PHOTO GALLERY: Christmas Parade delights spectators
- Review board clears deputies, Tehachapi PD officer in Nov. 3 officer-involved shooting death
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.