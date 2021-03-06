Emil B. Swoboda, 1937 – 2021

Emil B. Swoboda, 83, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2021, in Tehachapi, Calif. A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel, 15719 Highline Road, in Tehachapi on March 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., officiated by Gerald Fair. Interment will be on March 19, 2021, at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery Eastside at noon with a quaint gathering to follow immediately after.
Emil was the second child out of 14, born on April 1, 1937, to Bogumil and Irena Swoboda in Fritland, Czechoalovakia. The family of 10, at that time (parents and eight children), came to the United States in 1949. In total, Irena had 14 children.... wow what a large family!
Emil married his wife Emily in 1959 and raised their five children in Tehachapi since 1969. Emil was also a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, Army Division, receiving an honorable discharge on July 26, 1960. Emil was employed as a welder with Kaiser Steel in Fontana, Calif., prior to moving to Tehachapi.
Emil's love for cars and the mechanical knowledge he had was endless. He also had the biggest heart for those in need as it wouldn't be a surprise if he were to give you the shirt off his back if he knew it would help someone out. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Emil survived the passing of his wife Emily (Nov. 2, 1982), son Frank Swoboda (Nov. 13, 1995) and grandson Devin Atha (Dec. 31, 2020). Emil is preceded in death by his son Emil B. Gray, daughters Margaret Robertson, Betty Bernache and Alice Hutchings. As well, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
For those who would like to send any words of comfort to the family, you may mail them in Care of Betty Bernache, 105 Welch Court, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
