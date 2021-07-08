Emily Ann Bohl, 2000 - 2021

On June 8, 2021, Emily Ann Bohl passed away unexpectedly in Bear Valley, Calif. She was 21 years old.
Emily was born in the spring of 2000 to devoted parents, Dan and Monique Bohl. She was the only daughter in the family and youngest of four children. She was the sweetest child, always smiling, forever curious, and loved to play with her older brothers.
Emily attended Mojave River High School and graduated in January 2019. Emily had a drive and passion for learning and continued her education first in psychology at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, Calif, and then realized her true passion was in helping others and transitioned into their nursing program. Alongside school, she began working at Jacobsen Middle School as a special education paraprofessional.
Emily had so many talents for her young age. Her other passions were animals, music and art. Emily loved going to concerts with her brother and best friend, Adam, and they always managed to make it into the mosh pit and get into a little good trouble. A naturally gifted piano player and vocalist, she was able to compose music by ear and had the voice of an angel. She was a talented abstract artist and an accomplished equestrian. Emily grew up with horses and animals on her parents’ ranch and began riding at the age of 3. She competed in many disciplines, including rodeos, barrel riding, jumping and cross-country with too many awards to list. Her cherished horse Josie was one of her greatest loves in life.
Emily will be remembered for her big, beautiful smile, amazing taste in music, caring nature, and love of animals.
Emily is survived by her above-mentioned parents, Dan and Monique Bohl of Bear Valley, Calif., and brother Adam. Emily also leaves behind her brother Ronnie, grandparents Melinda and Mike Klinger, sister-in-law Nadine, niece Gemma, and her beloved dogs Bear and Floyd. Emily was preceded in death by her oldest brother Daniel.
The family would like to thank all their friends and family who have shown incredible support and love during this exceedingly difficult time.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Emily’s name to Animal Welfare Institute:
https://awionline.org/content/make-donation-awi
“My candle burns at both ends,
it will not last the night, but ah, my foes, and oh, my friends,
it gives a lovely light!”
Edna St. Vincent Millay, 1920
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
