Emmett Vaughn, 1931-2021

Emmett Vaughn passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on May 4, 2021, into his Savior's welcoming arms.
Emmett was born on Aug. 6, 1931 in Tulsa, Okla. Soon though, his family migrated to California, settling in Indio, Calif. He spent most of his school years there.
Emmett then proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. Once home, he did various jobs until settling on painting and maintenance. Emmett worked most of his life for the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power. He was not afraid of hard work and enjoyed providing for his family and taught his children the same. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need, often delivering food to charities and missionary outreaches. He deeply loved the Lord and had a passion to share the love of Christ with anyone who would listen. With heavy hearts, we will miss him.
Emmett leaves behind his wife, Debbie, of 45 years; his wonderful children, Twilite, Val (Gary), Cindy (Steve), Shane (Katherine), Carri (Lenny) and Amy (Ken); his loving grandchildren, Tabby, Christina, Micah, Jared, Logan, Kylee, Orion, Kenzie, Emma, Luke and Rylan; and last, his great-grandson, Jacob.
The family would like to especially thank Bristol (Optimal) Hospice for their compassionate loving care. We could not have gone through this journey without you. Also, we would like to thank our paramedics, firefighters, doctors, nurses at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Wood Family Funeral (working out every detail), to our local American Legion Chapter 221 and Patriot Guards - Thank you. You are amazing!
Lastly, thank you to our church family, Country Oaks Baptist Church, for their many prayers and being there to meet our every need.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please log into www.woodmortuary.net.
