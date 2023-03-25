Eric Lorenzo Murillo of Tehachapi, Calif., was born July 23, 1999 and died Jan. 25, 2023. Chapel Service at 11 a.m. April 6. Graveside Service 12:30 p.m. April 6 at Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Westside. Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, visit www.woodmortuary.net.
