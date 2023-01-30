Esther Lousia Guilez Landry, 1945-2023

Esther Louisa Guilez Landry passed away the evening of Jan. 20, 2023 at age 77, at home with her husband by her side.
Esther was born in Tularose, N.M., on Feb. 18, 1945, and was a loving wife and mother. She was feisty and loved to have fun. She enjoyed reading and assembling jigsaw puzzles.
Esther is survived by her husband, Rick; her three children, Elizabeth, Peter and Michael; eight grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
A service will be held before Esther is laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Feb. 7, 2023.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
