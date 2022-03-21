Ethel Davis, June 20, 1930 – March 12, 2022

Ethel “Bunty” Davis, beloved mother, grandmother, nurse and Carmelite, died at her home in Concord, Calif., on March 12, 2022, at the age of 91 surrounded by members of her family.
Born to David Frederick and Ethel Mabel Chimes in Chester, England on June 20, 1930, Bunty was an only child. As a young child she was accepted into the Queen’s School, which cultivated her interest in ballet, classical music, literature, art and poetry. As a young child she witnessed the horrors of World War II, sheltering from air raids often alone in her home. She was just 15 years old when the war ended. In 1952, she met and married Ken Davis, who was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Their sons, John and Michael, were born in England; their four other children, Susie, Debie, Paul and Steven, were born in the U.S.A.
She held many jobs in her career, most notable, her advancement in nursing. She joined daughter Sue in nursing school at Mt. San Antonio College and received her RN in 1981, and later earned a bachelor’s degree in management from California Coast College in 1995 at the age of 65! She found her calling in hospice and palliative care. She served as a director over several hospices in Kern and Los Angeles counties, was a founding member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Nursing Association and served on the Board of Directors. She mentored and trained healthcare providers on palliative care, presented at conferences, and was a trusted leader in hospice nursing. She was an effective advocate for her patients and before pain was treated as the 5th vital sign, she developed many of the pain management protocols for patients in end-of-life care.
Bunty was a devoted Catholic and turned to her faith in times of pain, joy and uncertainty. Being Catholic was a choice for her and she turned to God for guidance and Mother Mary for comfort and direction throughout her life. She was an RCIA coordinator of staff at St. Malachy’s in Tehachapi, Calif., where she also developed and led a young girl’s group in the teachings of Mother Mary, known as the Children of Mary. She trained as a Stephen Minister Lay Leader, volunteered at Prince of Peace, a Benedictine Abby in Oceanside, Calif., and assisted Fr. David Caravalho, in the formation of the Family of the Little Way of Ste Thérèse of Lisieux. She became a spiritual director and later joined the Lay Order of the Our Lady of Mt Carmel. She took her vows in the Ritual of the Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites in 2013 and assisted Father Daisus in developing a foundation in Las Vegas. She devoted her time to prayer and offered herself to God in the form of St. Thérèse ‘s beautiful “offering to Merciful Love.”
A gifted writer and poet, she kept letters, journals and poems that spoke to her. She lived the life of a Carmelite — simple, devoted and always with love. Those around her know her smile, laugh and joy at the sight of grandchild, a beloved pet, a flower in the garden, a glass of red wine, or a piece of berry pie.
She will be sorely missed by her family: John, Michael & Linda, Sue & Mike, Debie, Paul & Kathy, Steven & Estella, her 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She joins her husband, Ken Davis, and son-in-law Brad Welton to rest in Heaven.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Wood Funeral Services (661-822-6897). Rosary will be held March 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Malachys Catholic Church, Tehachapi.
For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.