Eusebio Genaro Ahuero, known to friends and family as Joe Ahuero, died on Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 91, at his home in Tehachapi.
Joe is survived by his wife, Kamonwan Ahuero; children, Patrick Ahuero and Stella Ahuero; step-son, Phansak Bunsri; three brothers, Alfonso Ahuero, Martin Ahuero and Ceferino Ahuero; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose, and Estella; first wife, Luz Munoz Ahuero; eldest daughter, Patricia (Ahuero) Shearer; one brother; and three sisters.
Joe was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Sept. 19, 1930, to Jose and Estella Ahuero. He grew up in La Junta, Colo., and graduated from La Junta High School. He served in the U.S Army, primarily stationed in Germany, and he was honorably discharged in 1953. He then moved to Los Angeles and graduated from California State University, Los Angeles. He married his first wife, Luz (Lucy), on Sept. 3, 1954. He worked as a counselor with L.A. County Juvenile Probation, and then moved his family to Tehachapi in 1970 to work as a Correctional Counselor at CCI. He then returned to L.A. County Probation, working as a counselor at Camp Munz in Lake Hughes, retiring in 1988.
Joe loved his last job as a counselor to young adults. He loved making a difference in their lives. When he wasn’t at work, he was in the garage building cabinets. And when he wasn’t doing that, he was sitting in his rocking chair, watching the news and playing his trumpet for hours! He was a lover of world travel and would often travel to Germany to visit friends. Anyone who knew Joe will tell you he had a million stories about life.
Joe married Kamonwan in 1993, whom he met in 1991, during a trip to Thailand. In his retirement, he enjoyed riding his tractor, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Malachy’s Church in Tehachapi. Interment will follow at a later date at the National Cemetery in Arvin.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
