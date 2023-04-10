Evelyn Jean Beck Papac, known to family and friends, as Jean, formerly of Chino, Pomona, LaVerne, Bear Valley Springs in Tehachapi, Calif., and Searchlight, Nev., passed away at Adventist Health Tehachapi hospital on Saturday, March 25, 2023, just weeks short of her 94th birthday. Jean was born on April 24, 1929, to Leo and Gladys Beck. She spent her early years in the Chino area and subsequently graduated from Pomona High School in 1946. Later that year, Jean married Louis N. Papac and the couple resided on 13th Street in Chino, where they started a family.
In the mid-1950s they moved to what is now Montclair, Calif., and she briefly worked at the Valley Drive In as a bookkeeper. In the late 1950s, the family moved to Pomona, Calif., and opened Mr. Papac’s Beauty Salon, on Alexander Avenue (now Indian Hill), which was the start of a long career. They later opened another salon in Ontario, Calif., and Mr. Papac’s Beauty College in Pomona on Holt Avenue. While her husband Louis was excelling as a renowned hair stylist, Evelyn became a licensed manicurist, and years later, both Jean and Louis were inducted into the California Cosmetology Hall of Fame.
In 1988, after selling the beauty college and salons, they moved to their vacation home in Searchlight, Nev., and were active with the Searchlight Museum Guild, and worked part-time at the Searchlight Nugget Casino. Jean and Louie were owners of Jeans Old Gold Mine, a gifts and collectibles shop and spent extensive time enjoying boating, fishing and camping at the nearby Colorado River. She was also a member of the Chino Valley Historical Society.
In 1997 Jean and her husband Louie moved to Bear Valley Springs, to be closer to family. Jean was active in the Bear Valley Springs Women’s Club for a number of years, enjoyed the BVS senior exercise group, water aerobics, bunco and Bingo, and developed a number of lifelong friends in the community.
Jean is survived by daughters, Vickie (and husband Charles) Sorensen of Buellton, Calif., and Gail (and husband Richard) Campbell of Bluffdale, Utah; son, Robert (and wife, Deborah) Papac, of Bear Valley Springs, Calif.; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by a stepsister, Guadalupe (and husband Mark) Woodson, of Flagstaff, Ariz.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 22, at Woods Family Funeral Home, in Tehachapi, Calif., at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that anyone wishing to do so spend the money on taking their loved ones out to dinner or lunch in memory of Jean.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
