Evelyn Rose Geisler, 1939-2022

Evelyn Rose Geisler, 83, passed away at home on Dec. 28, 2022 in Tehachapi, Calif. She was born to Manuel and Helen Begovich on Oct. 13, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio. She married Robert Geisler in 1963 and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage.
While most recently known as the local joke teller, she enjoyed a rich and full life. She was a pharmacist for 41 years, a diabetes educator, and at one time owned Geislers’ Drugstore in Tehachapi.
Passionate about service and of abiding Christian faith, she felt deeply we are here to help one another. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for over 50 years and enjoyed worshiping and serving in many different roles. She was an accomplished musician, sharing her talents as church choir director, organist, pianist and choir member with her beautifully trained soprano voice. She was also an expert Braille transcriber of Lutheran works and music. She was treasurer to her church and its preschool, the LWML of Tehachapi, the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital, and Kiwanis of Tehachapi. She was a longtime member of Kiwanis and enjoyed their service and social activities.
She was also the author of six books. She loved the wildlife at home and provided food and water for the birds, squirrels, and deer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Forever grateful for her family, she is survived by her children William Geisler, Anne Cabello, and Helen Mitchell; her four grandchildren, Helen Cabello, Lucas Cabello, Sycamore Mitchell and Josie Mae Mitchell; and her brothers, Mike Begovich and Charles Begovich of Ohio.
Donations in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the Kiwanis Club, or the Salvation Army. Her funeral will be held on Feb. 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi.
