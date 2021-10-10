Everett Irvin Sims, Nov. 22, 1914 – Sept. 19, 2021

Everett Irvin Sims passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 19, 2021, with loving family nearby. He was 106 years old.
Everett was born in Mobeetie, Texas on Nov. 22, 1914, to Wiley and Bessie Sims. He was the second oldest of eight children and learned to be a farmhand at an early age. On Aug. 8, 1936, he married Adalee Edna Love, to whom he was married for 62 years until she went to be with the Lord in 1998. They farmed in Mobeetie until the Dust Bowl forced Everett to move his family to Tehachapi in the winter of 1940, where there was the promise of work and extended family waiting.
After working as a ranch hand at Jamison Ranch and then at Monolith Cement Plant, he found employment at Tehachapi Lumber Co., as a construction carpenter/plumber for 17 years where he was involved in building many homes in Tehachapi. He later worked for 12 years at Tehachapi Unified School District as a maintenance worker and retired from there in 1979. Because of his plumbing skills, he also kept busy with service calls from the residents of Tehachapi and outlying areas.
He was one of eight charter members who founded the First Baptist Church of Tehachapi in 1942. He worked in the church in many capacities over the years, always wanting to serve the Lord wherever and however he could. His hands were rarely idle.
In 1982, he was given the local “Father of the Year” award which was well deserved. He worked six days a week to provide for his family and took them to church on Sunday. Everett and Adalee raised their family to be productive citizens and to love the Lord.
Everett is survived by daughters, Jean Ann Collier and Linda Stivers (husband, John); son, Harold Sims (wife, Vicki); his 10 grandchildren, Lizbeth Lehmkuhl, Nancy Sullins, Laurie Boyd, Ada Miles, Vonee McKee, Everett Branum, Kerry Knight, Kristy McEwen, Richard Sims, and Steven Sims. He had 25 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adalee; daughter, Marjorie Allred; two brothers, Bob & Wiley, Jr.; and his five sisters, Maxine, Dorothy, Wilma, Edna and Wanda.
A Memorial Service will be held on Nov. 22, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Tehachapi, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to share in this celebration of Everett’s life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.
Everett will be laid to rest in the Eastside Cemetery, Tehachapi, with a private service for the family.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
