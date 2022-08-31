Frances Warfield Heywood, Oct. 3, 1938 – Aug. 17, 2022

Frances Warfield Heywood, age 83, passed away peacefully at home in Tehachapi, Calif., with family present, on Aug. 17, 2022, and is now at peace with our Savior.
Services will be held at the LDS Church in Tehachapi, California, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, with viewing at 10 a.m., and services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside.
Frances was the daughter of Francis and Margaret Mansuy, born on Oct. 3, 1938, in the District of Columbia. Her family moved from Maryland to Long Beach, Calif., when she was a young child, and there she grew up. She was a talented dancer, accomplished ballerina, and attended college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
After marrying, she dedicated her life to raising her children and blessing others with her many creative talents. In addition to being a dance instructor for ballet and tap for many years, she was an expert quilter, seamstress and gifted in various crafts of handiwork including knitting, crochet, tatting, needlepoint, etc. She donated her time and energy to charitable work making clothing, quilts, blankets, bandages and other beautiful useful items for those in need.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Margaret Mansuy; her brother, Frank Mansuy Jr.; and her sister, Ruth Nunn. She is survived by her husband, James Kay Heywood; and her five children, Gabrielle, Deirdre, Gavin, Timaree,and Christian; as well as 12 grandchildren, Joseph, Thomas, Amanda, Torin, Whitney, Francesca, Ethan, Nico, Donovan, Jacqueline, Samuel, Lucy; and seven great-grandchildren.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
