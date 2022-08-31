Francisca Esther Verdugo, Sept. 28, 1930 – Aug. 15, 2022

Francisca Esther Verdugo, “Esther”, 91, passed away at her home in Tehachapi, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Esther was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Monolith (Tehachapi) to Jose and Amelia Muro and raised in Tehachapi her whole life. Esther was raised with her two sisters and five brothers.
She met her husband, Alfred Verdugo, and they were married in Tehachapi on Nov. 25, 1949. Esther devoted her life to raising her family and caring for her church. She was a member of the Catholic daughters and Guadalupe Society and a catechism instructor. Esther instructed catechism at Saint Malachy’s for over 30 years.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Mariana Teel, and spouse, David; daughter, Dolores Wade, predeceased by her spouse, Stephen; son, Joseph Verdugo, and spouse, Marlynn; daughter, Norma Fassbender, and spouse, Michael; and daughter, Jennifer Muro Taliulu. She is also survived by her two brothers, Alfonso, and Rudy Muro; 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Rosary on Sept. 8, 2022, at 6 p.m., at Saint Malachy Catholic Church, 407 W. E St., Tehachapi, Calif. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 9, 2022, at Saint Malachy, followed by the graveside service at 12:45 at Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Westside. Please join the family for a reception at St Malachy immediately following the Graveside Service.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
