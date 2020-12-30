Frank Joseph Bachara, 1952-2020

On Dec. 18, 2020, Frank Joseph Bachara passed away at the age of 68. He was born on April 6, 1952 to Eddie and Mary “Dee Dee” Bachara of Tehachapi. Frank married Michelle Carrier on May 8, 1977, and together they raised five sons. He was bi-vocational for many years before becoming the full-time Senior Pastor at Desert Song Foursquare Church in California City, where he served from 1991 until the time of his passing.
Frank has a deep love for his family. He was very active in his community with a desire to bring peace and share the knowledge of God’s love with those around him. Frank was a gifted teacher not only in scripture, but also as a karate instructor. He had obtained an 8th Degree Black Belt in Chinese Kenpo through I.K.C.A. and taught locally for 29 years.
Frank was preceded in death by both his parents; sisters, Sandy Bachara Vasquez and Teri Bachara Gracey; and brother, Shawn Bachara. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Michelle; sisters, Katie Phillips and Robin Bachara; sons, Matthew and his wife Erin, Eli and his wife Alissa, Toby, Ben and his wife Rachel, and Caleb and his wife Kimberly. Frank is also survived by 15 grandchildren and numerous other family members.
Psalm 116:15 “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”
The date for a Memorial Service has not yet been determined. Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
