Fredrick Lee Hamilton, 1938-2021

Fredrick Lee Hamilton went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2021. He was born on June 3, 1938, in Brookfield, Mo.
He spent two years in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1962. He married the love of his life, Gloria Elizabeth Hamilton, on March 27, 1972.
He worked as an ambulance driver for a few years then landed a job transporting money in an armored truck for 12 years. Fred and Gloria moved to Tehachapi, California in 1988 where he worked and retired as a correctional officer at C.C.I. after 17 years.
Fred was known for his love of the martial arts by his family and everyone who has known or has ever heard of him. He identified as a martial artist and began his lifelong journey in the mid-1960s. Grand Master Hwang Kee awarded Fred with his first Black Belt on October 5, 1972, while studying under “Chuck Norris” in the Art of Tang Soo Do Moo Duk Kwan. He went on to earn another Black Belt in the Art of “Shinjitsu Do” and studied various arts such as Boxing, Muay Thai, Jeet Kune do, and Krav Maga. In 1995, with about 30 years of martial arts experience, Fred drew from his multiple martial arts knowledge and founded the Style “Eclectic Mind and Body,” which is still being taught at the EMB Martial Arts School in Tehachapi, Calif. At Fred’s passing he had chalked up over 55 years of martial arts experience and leaves behind 2 High Sensei’s, 11 Sensei’s and numerous students who will continue his legacy.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Elizabeth Hamilton; daughter, Amber Louise Hamilton; son, Shawn Lee Hamilton; and three grandchildren.
