Fredricka May Paul, 1931-2022

Fredricka May Paul, 90, was born Oct. 16, 1931 in Jacksonville, Ill., and died at home in Tehachapi, Calif., on June 29, 2022. She is the daughter of Fred and Nellie Loughery Braner. She is the youngest of 13 siblings and is named after her father, Fred Braner.
Fredricka (Freddie) was married to her devoted husband, Glen Paul, on Oct. 22, 1950 in Jacksonville, Ill. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. They moved from Illinois to California in 1953 where they raised their five children together. Freddie loved quilting and needlepoint and sewing and she made beautiful blankets, clothes and framed artwork to share with her family. She also played the organ each Sunday at Grace Bible Church in South Gate, Calif., for many years and accompanied Christmas, Easter and patriotic concerts with the church choir. Her music had a great influence on her children and church family in learning and cherishing old hymns and great harmony.
Freddie was faithful to teach and encourage those around her to memorize and search God's Word, the Bible. As a child she read through the Bible several times with her dad. She would want everyone to learn about the gospel (Good News) that God has revealed in His Word, that God, because of his great love and mercy has sent His son, Jesus Christ, who took all of our wrongs and rebellion upon himself so that he could offer himself on the cross to completely pay the due penalty of sin for us. In Romans 6:23, God says "The penalty for sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ." Freddie believed God's offer of eternal life through Jesus and because of what God has done through Jesus Christ she is now spending eternity in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Freddie was the youngest and last surviving sibling of the 13 "Braner Bunch," and they were quite a bunch indeed! She loved to have fun and be silly, play games and eat ice cream with friends. Her pastor in Tehachapi said if there's ice cream in heaven, Freddie has found it.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Paul of Tehachapi, Ca., her five children, Brenda (Jon) Powers of Tehachapi, Ca., Beverly (Pat) McHolm of Tucson, Az., Judy (Doug) McHolm of Phoenix, Az., Kevin (Lynne) Paul of Fruitport, Mi., and David (Reina) Paul of Downey, Ca., 19 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service to be held at Tehachapi First Baptist Church
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.