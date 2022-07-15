Garry Gene Parrott, May 20, 1953 – July 11, 2022

Garry Gene Parrott, 69, born May 20, 1953, in California, passed away July 11, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. He had been a resident of Tehachapi where he was employed as a school teacher for Tehachapi Unified School District for 25 years.
Throughout his life, he went to various Boys and Girls Clubs as a youth and worked his way up to become an assistant director at the Boys and Girls Club of La Habra. He became an onsite director of a Boys and Girls Club camp of Santa Barbara and then worked for the Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired camp outside of San Francisco. One of his favorite jobs as a youth was being a ride operator at Disneyland as a captain of the submarine ride and an announcer/host for America the Beautiful Circle Vision 360 experience. He always pursued careers that focused on improving the lives of the youth/people while bringing laughter and happiness to everyone.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jan Parrott; his tree daughters (even though there are only two of them), Sequoia, and Cedar; his only grandson, Ares Cheshier; and his two sons-in-law, Jake Cheshier, and Mark Caldwell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald, and Sophia Parrott; and his brother, Don Parrott.
He was well known for his sense of humor and his jokes and was well-loved by the Tehachapi community. Everywhere he went he saw someone he knew and always took the time to chat and joke with everyone. He recognized all his former students by name, even years after he had them in his class.
His hobbies included driving around in his bright red truck, listening to a static-filled talk show on the radio, while going to antique shops, thrift stores, yard sales, and car shows. He often entered his ‘48 Plymouth Woody in the Thunder on the Mountain car show. Whenever he talked with people he would joke around, recall memories, and retell old jokes he once told them. He would even joke and talk with strangers. He had such a positive view of life and believed in living his life by sharing laughter and memories. He enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, bike riding, kayaking and anything outdoor-related as long as he was with his family.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor and all who knew him are welcome to attend. Information to come at a later date. We hope everyone can continue to share laughter, bad dad jokes, and puns just as Mr. Parrott would.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.