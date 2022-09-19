George Albert Rafeedie, April 2, 1933 – Aug. 8, 2022

George Albert Rafeedie, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Bear Valley Springs due to heart failure. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend you could count on. He was a man of strong faith in God, a Mason, Shriner and Lifetime member of the Scottish Rite. He was Master of Tehachapi Lodge 313 twice and served as their treasurer for several years.
George served in the Korean War with the United States Naval Services in 1952 at the age of 19 and served as a fire control technician on the USS Toledo and USS Samuel N. Moore. He was released from active duty and transferred to the Naval Reserve on Jan. 25, 1956, and then honorably discharged in February of 1960.
In 1957, George worked for General Motors. In 1958, George switched careers and went to work for Corey of California, in Los Angeles, learning the Clothing Manufacturing Trade. In 1963, George began his own company, Capitol Garments, as a clothing contractor.
In 1973, George began his long and distinguished career with the state of California in its Prison Industries division. He designed the factories in the prison and then administrated over them. He worked at CCI until 2002, when he retired. During the course of George’s time with the state, the family lived in Pasadena, the Monterey Peninsula and then settled in the Tehachapi area for the remainder of his career.
George loved to cruise around the world with his beautiful wife of 65 years, Andrea, had a huge sweet tooth and loved cars and photography. His dry sense of humor was sharp until the end.
He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea; daughter Diana Rafeedie-Nofal (Mike Nofal); son Andrew Rafeedie (Kelly); daughter Julie Rafeedie; and son Robert Rafeedie. He is also survived by two sisters, Bernice Shaheen and Linda Rafeedie and too many grandchildren and great grandchildren to name. God and family were of utmost importance to him. May his beloved memory be eternal!
A celebration of life is scheduled for noon on Oct. 8, 2022, at the Masonic Lodge, 24309 Cummings Valley Road in Tehachapi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.